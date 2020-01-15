January 15, 2020
J-Rock is a 25:1 favorite to retain titles

WBA/IBF super welterweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams is a -2500 favorite to retain his belts against Jeison Rosario +1400 on FOX Saturday night.

In the co-feature, super featherweight Chris “Prime Time” Colbert is a -690 pick over Jezreel Corales +430 in a bout for the vacant WBA interim super featherweight title.

Former WBO light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez is a -550 favorite over Michael Seals +400 on ESPN Saturday night.

In the co-feature, lightweight Felix Verdejo is a whopping -4500 vs. Manuel Rey Rojas +1500.

