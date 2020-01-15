The Impact Boxing Series has announced that their second live fight card will take place on March 7th at the Jacob Building in Knoxville, Tennessee and will be a collaboration with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Tapia Promotions.

The main event will feature local favorite Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler (31-3-2, 24 KOs) in a special heavyweight attraction. Undefeated super bantamweight Vic Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) will also see action on the card. Roy Jones Jr. will have several fighters on the card including Rashid Akzhigitov (10-0, 7 KOs), Shady Gamour (12-0, 9 KOs) and Ikram Kerwat (10-2, 5 KOs).

Former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout headlines the inaugural card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Ruidoso, New Mexico on February 1st.