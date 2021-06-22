Saturday’s Tank-Barrios undercard clash between former world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Brian Mendoza is off after Williams was forced to withdraw because of an elbow injury. That bout has been replaced on the PPV telecast by a ten-rounder between super welterweight contender Carlos Adames (19-1, 15 KOs) and Alexis Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs).

Off-TV bouts at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena include Leduan Barthelemy (16-1-1, 8 KOs) against Viktor Slavinsky (12-0-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight, former title challenger Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1, 25 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight attraction.