By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Prior to tomorrow’s world title tripleheader, the weigh-in ceremony took place on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The vacant WBO 115-pound belt will be disputed by three-class champ Kazuto Ioka of Japan and Filipino Aston Palicte at the Makuhari Messe, Chiba city, Japan.



Ioka scaled in at 114.75 to 115 (the class limit) for Palicte. WBA light-flyweight titlist, unbeaten Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi tipped the beam at 107.75, while Thai challenger Thanawat Nakoon at 107.5. The first weigh-in saw female contestants for the vacant WBO 115-pound belt make weight: Miyo Yoshida (Japan) 114.25, Casey Morton (US) 115.

The officials are as follows:

Ioka-Palicte for the vacant WBO 115-pound belt

referee Kenny Chevalier (US), judges Leszek Jankowiak (Poland), Richard Blouin (Canada), Philip Austin (Australia); supervisor Leon Panoncillo (US)

Kyoguchi-Thanawat for the WBA 108-pound belt

referee Rafael Ramos (US); judges Carlos Sucre (US), Carlos Costa (Philippines), Gloria Martinez (US); supervisor Won Kim (Korea)

Yoshida-Morton for the female WBO 115-pound belt

referee Katsuhiko Nakamura (Japan); judges Adam Height (Australia), Surat Soikrachang (Thailand), Takeo Harada (Japan); supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan)

It will be presented by Watanabe Promotions to be telecast by TBS TV in Japan.

