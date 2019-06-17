ESPN+ will stream live and exclusively in the United States the July 6 world title fight between WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (15-0, 11 KOs) defending his belt against Arthur Villanueva (32-3-1, 18 KOs). The bout is taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

According to MTK Global, this will be the first WBC world title bout to be contested on Kazakh soil. There have been other world title bouts in the country, notably a 2010 WBA middleweight title defense by Gennady Golovkin and three WBA world title bouts featuring Beibut Shumenov.