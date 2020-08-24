August 24, 2020
Interview: Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Vergil Ortiz Sr.

By Jeff Zimmerman

I caught up with one of boxing’s top rising stars, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and his father/trainer Vergil Ortiz Sr. as Ortiz Jr was honored with a second mural in his hometown of Grand Prairie in as many weeks. We covered a lot of ground from his recent fight against Samuel Vargas during the pandemic, challenges of getting a title shot in the stacked welterweight division, the return of his promoter Oscar De La Hoya to the ring, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr, the possibility of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, and a dream showdown with Spence Jr at AT&T Stadium (home of Dallas Cowboys) possibly down the road!

