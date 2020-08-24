By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) is confident he’ll defeat WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) on Wednesday at the Bank Stadium at Townsville that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event on Pay-Per-View in Australia and ESPN+ in the USA.

Tszyu said on Channel nine Sports Sunday, “I have prepared by being in the ring with plenty of good boxers including Manny Pacquiao. I have been tested in sparring and training in America so I know the level I am at. I know the opposition that I am facing and I’m 100% confident in my ability and my fitness. I can do ten rounds or twelve rounds. I am ready.

“I started boxing at four years of age – I knew how to punch before I knew how to walk. I guess it was always in my blood. I have seen the bright lights – I have seen it all growing up ( as the son of Kostya Tszyu) and this is what I want to be.

“It’s been a long road but with only three days out – it’s go time – nothing else matters anymore.

“There will always be critics no matter what – I can only do what I can do. In terms of being the best in Australia. I have fought the best here in Australia. There is only one name left and that’s Jeff Horn.

“My goal is always to become a world champion one day – everything revolves in becoming a world champion one day. That is my road and this is one step closer.

“Its a one on one sport – there is no crowd fighting – there is no trainer fighting – it’s just me and him. If he is saying he has a hometown advantage well I disagree. I have plenty of fans here. There are plenty of people who don’t want Jeff to win.”

* * *

Tszyu is a favorite with betting agencies to defeat Horn. Horn is paying $4.50 to win a decision, and $6 to score a knockout. Tszyu is paying $2.88 to win on points, and $2.75 to stop Horn.