By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech has predicted that former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) will defeat unbeaten IBF#6, WBO#9, WBC#12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) when they clash on Wednesday at the Bank Stadium at Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

“I see Jeff Horn winning and it could be by stoppage,” Fenech told the Daily Telegraph. “If he can beat Tim Tszyu to his punches like the punches he hit Michael Zerafa with, he’ll knock anybody out.

“…Jeff knew exactly what he had to do early in his last fight against Zerafa, and he needs to do the same to Tim, let Tim know that he’s there and needs to respect him. I really do believe Jeff Horn will win the fight.

“People are saying Jeff doesn’t have the hunger anymore, but he does have that hunger, he wants to prove to Australia and the world he has what it takes. Beating Tim Tszyu will give him that taste again.

“I learned something from Emanuel Steward. He knew what opponents you should fight and which ones you shouldn’t, and at this stage, I wouldn’t be telling Tim that Jeff Horn is the perfect opponent.”