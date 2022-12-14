By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten ex-K-1 world champ, currently OPBF super bantam ruler Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs), 122, kept his regional belt as he kept circling to counter IBF#7 super light Bruno Tarimo (26-4-2, 5 KOs), 121,5, had him streaming blood from a gash caused by his legal shots and finally scored a TKO win at 2:17 of the eleventh round in a scheduled twelve. Takei, a Japanese Naseem Hamed stylist, utilized his unorthodox southpaw style and sometimes caught the onrushing Tanzanian residing in Australia with precision. Tarimo hit the deck with Takei’s counter in the opening session, but continually kept stalking the footworker all the way. After the eighth, the official tallies were 79-72 twice and 80-71, all in favor of the champ. Takei, however, seems to have some rooms to learn from his trainer, former three-division world champ Akira Yaegashi.

