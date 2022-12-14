December 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Inoue-Butler Undercard: Shimizu, Takuma Inoue win

Shimizu05 2

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and current OPBF feather champ Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs), 127.75, appeared in an eight-round non-title bout, and halted Filipino Landy Cris Leon (14-23-5, 6 KOs), 129.25, with the latter’s surrender after the second session on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’11” elongated southpaw defeated Isaac Dogboe in the first bout, but lost to Luke Campbell by 11-20 scores in the semi-final in London. Satoshi, 36, loves swapping punches in the close range despite his advantageous physique a la Sebastian Fundora. He battered Leon from all angles to have him quit on the stool.

“Monster” Naoya’s brother, ex-WBC interim bantam champ Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs), 122.5, kept whipping game but limited Filipino Jake Bornea (14-4-1, 7 KOs), 123.75, to have him badly bleeding from legal punches with the referee’s halt at 2:48 of the eighth round in a scheduled ten.

Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Satoshi Shimizu
BoxRec: Takuma Inoue

_

Inoue-Butler Undercard: Takei halts IBF #7 Tarimo
WBA Centennial Convention - Day 3 Awards

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>