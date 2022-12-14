By Joe Koizumi

Former 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and current OPBF feather champ Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs), 127.75, appeared in an eight-round non-title bout, and halted Filipino Landy Cris Leon (14-23-5, 6 KOs), 129.25, with the latter’s surrender after the second session on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’11” elongated southpaw defeated Isaac Dogboe in the first bout, but lost to Luke Campbell by 11-20 scores in the semi-final in London. Satoshi, 36, loves swapping punches in the close range despite his advantageous physique a la Sebastian Fundora. He battered Leon from all angles to have him quit on the stool.

“Monster” Naoya’s brother, ex-WBC interim bantam champ Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs), 122.5, kept whipping game but limited Filipino Jake Bornea (14-4-1, 7 KOs), 123.75, to have him badly bleeding from legal punches with the referee’s halt at 2:48 of the eighth round in a scheduled ten.

