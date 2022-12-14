December 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Inoue-Butler Undercard: IBF #8 Hiraoka stops Jung

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten IBF#8 super light Andy “Da Blade” Hiraoka (22-0, 17 KOs), 140, retained his WBO Asia Pacific junior welter belt by dispatching Korean Min-Ho Jung (13-4-2, 3 KOs), 140, at 2:06 of the eighth round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. In a semi-final to the Inoue-Butler unification bout, Andy had a tough time coping with the durable Korean, but finally found the openings to deck him twice with a countering left uppercut and a left counter respectively in the fatal eighth. Andy had better improve his defensive skills to make good use of his talented power.

Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Andy Hiraoka

