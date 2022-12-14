A world title clash between WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) and unbeaten David Jiminez (12-0, 9 KOs) will be the co-feature in support of the forthcoming Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde blockbuster at the OVO Arena in London on January 28, live on ESPN in the U.S. and BT Sport in the U.K.

Dalakian, 35, won his world title belt in February 2018 with a points victory over Brian Viloria and has subsequently made five successful defenses. Jiminez, 30, has previously won the WBA Gold world flyweight title.

Also on the bill and in title action against opponents to be confirmed shortly, light heavyweight Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) will fight for his first professional belt with the WBC International title being on the line and, also at light heavy, Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KOs) will battle for the WBO Intercontinental championship.