The world female light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered from the flu and fever that knocked her down a few days before her originally scheduled fight on December 1. She resumed training last week.

Undefeated super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas belt against Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs) in the co-feature.