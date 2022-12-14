WBC interim super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Lewkowicz/Sampson Boxing. Benavidez will face former IBF champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in a final WBC 168-lb title eliminator in March to decide the mandatory for world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Currently deep in training for the match, Benavidez says he’s happy to continue his promotional relationship with Lewkowicz. “I feel great re-signing with Sampson,” he said during a break. “I’m happy to continue with him and very appreciative for his help building my career from nearly the beginning.”