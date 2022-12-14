Moments before WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford’s spectacular knockout against David Avanesyan, the fight was briefly stopped while officials examined damage to both of Crawford’s Everlast gloves. The bout was allowed to continue without a glove change and the kill shot connected shortly after. Everlast has blamed the incident on “a batch of defective leather,” and absolved Team Crawford of any foul play or tampering.

Everlast Statement: We take safety and performance seriously. As the leader in professional boxing equipment, it is ever more important that we ensure the necessary steps are in place to review our product development process and the integrity of our gloves. This process includes close scrutiny of all materials used and construction methods employed in the production of our professional competition gloves. Our top priority is to ensure that every fighter who uses our products has a safe and secure experience.

During the development cycle of the custom fight gloves used in Crawford vs. Avanesyan a batch of defective leather was used in production resulting in a malfunction during the competition. In such cases, Everlast follows proper protocol by providing backup competition pairs to be replaced pending a decision by the sanctioning body overseeing the fight. A stoppage was called to review the equipment malfunction and the commission deemed the equipment was still suitable for competition. No foul play was at hand, nor was there any tampering of the product on behalf of Terence Crawford and his camp.

