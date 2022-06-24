In the interest of the athletes and the boxing community, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that the boxing qualifying events and competitions at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will not be run under the authority of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

This the second consecutive Olympics that the IBA is banned from overseeing Olympic boxing. The various IOC concerns around the governance of the IBA, including the refereeing and judging process and its financial dependency on the state-owned company Gazprom, are still ongoing.

Whether or not boxing will be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be discussed at a later stage.