Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.6 vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 114.6
(WBC super flyweight title)
Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.2 vs. Ronny Rios 121.8
(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)
Jessica McCaskill 144 vs. Alma Ibarra 144.4
(Undisputed women’s welterweight title)
Venue: Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Bam, Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev, Rios make weight
I’m really excited about that main event and the co-main as well and I think Ibarra will at least make it interesting against McCaskill.
I can’t believe Sor is a 5-1 underdog. I guess they are gonna get my money.
DAZN stays consistent with quality cards.
Look forward to this one.
Another boring fight