June 24, 2022
Boxing News

Bam, Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev, Rios make weight

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.6 vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 114.6
(WBC super flyweight title)

Em1 7952
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.2 vs. Ronny Rios 121.8
(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)
Em1 7753
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jessica McCaskill 144 vs. Alma Ibarra 144.4
(Undisputed women’s welterweight title)
Em1 7560
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Venue: Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

IBA ousted from 2024 Olympics
Hekkie Budler faces a tough task in Mexico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’m really excited about that main event and the co-main as well and I think Ibarra will at least make it interesting against McCaskill.

    Reply
    • >