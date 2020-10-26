The action kicks off Friday night on DAZN with former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight battle.

On “Super Saturday” there will be three major cards.

On PPV, we have Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) against four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) for the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships. The undercard will feature unbeaten WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) defending his title against Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 11 KOs), former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) against unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs), and lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs) and Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) in an IBF title eliminator.

On ESPN, there’s WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) in what looks to be an excellent scrap.

On DAZN, former undisputed cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) meets Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) and Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) faces George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) in the day’s second IBF lightweight eliminator.