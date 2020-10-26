WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 26, 2020
Huge boxing weekend approaching

The action kicks off Friday night on DAZN with former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight battle.

On “Super Saturday” there will be three major cards.

On PPV, we have Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) against four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) for the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships. The undercard will feature unbeaten WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) defending his title against Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 11 KOs), former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) against unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs), and lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs) and Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) in an IBF title eliminator.

On ESPN, there’s WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) in what looks to be an excellent scrap.

On DAZN, former undisputed cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) meets Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) and Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) faces George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) in the day’s second IBF lightweight eliminator.

Dutchover bout falls through
Main Panamanian boxing promoter retires

