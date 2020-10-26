Thompson Boxing Promotions had some unforeseen changes occur to its next edition of 3.2.1 Boxing but will still feature three bouts. The free stream will air live on Sunday, November 1 on the Thompson Boxing Promotions Facebook and YouTube pages. Originally the main event was set to be Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) taking on Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs), but an outside of the ring accident has removed Mendez from the bout.

The new eight-round main event will be a battle of undefeated lightweights as Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) in a bout in which someone’s “O” must go.