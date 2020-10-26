October 26, 2020
Dutchover bout falls through

Thompson Boxing Promotions had some unforeseen changes occur to its next edition of 3.2.1 Boxing but will still feature three bouts. The free stream will air live on Sunday, November 1 on the Thompson Boxing Promotions Facebook and YouTube pages. Originally the main event was set to be Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) taking on Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs), but an outside of the ring accident has removed Mendez from the bout.

The new eight-round main event will be a battle of undefeated lightweights as Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) in a bout in which someone’s “O” must go.

>