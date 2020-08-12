By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) is confident of defeating IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) on August 26 at the Bank Stadium in Townsville with a predicted capacity attendance of 16,000 despite the border closure in Queensland because of COVID-19.

“There’s a bit of spice because their team are extremely cocky and they believe they’re going to run over the top of me,” Horn told Sporting News. “They think they’re going to run into the future. Tim’s certainly feeding off his name. His dad is an absolute legend of the sport, and I can’t blame him. But all he wants to do is break out of his shadow.

“He’d hate me saying it, but that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. It’d be so hard having a dad who’s an absolute legend, and he’s got a far way to go to become a legend himself.”