WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was just been unanimously re-elected for a second four-year term as president of the WBC. The entire WBC Board of Governors were also unanimously re-elected.
As if this is a surprise. Just make sure you create more diamond championship belts.
“Sarcasm”…
What a racket .
This is the biggest upset in boxing since Oscar De La Hoya beat Jorge Paez.
The Board of Governors unanimously re-elected Sulaiman, then unanimously re-elected themselves en masse. Why tamper with perfection?