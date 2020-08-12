August 12, 2020
Boxing News

Mauricio Sulaiman re-elected as WBC President

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was just been unanimously re-elected for a second four-year term as president of the WBC. The entire WBC Board of Governors were also unanimously re-elected.

  • The Board of Governors unanimously re-elected Sulaiman, then unanimously re-elected themselves en masse. Why tamper with perfection?

