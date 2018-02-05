Horn targets Crawford, then Canelo

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has big plans. “The Hornet” is confident he has the style and power to upset WBO mandatory contender Terrence Crawford on April 14 in Madison Square Garden just like he defeated boxing legend Manny Pacquiao last year. After that, he plans to clean out the welterweight division then step up to middleweight for a super fight against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

”I know Crawford is a terrific boxer,” Horn told boxing writer Grantlee Kieza. “But there are a lot of guys out there with his sort of speed and skills and I’m not overawed. A lot of people say he’s the best in the world right now, but my whole career has been about fighting guys people said were way better than me and proving them wrong.

“Last year I beat Manny Pacquiao who was an 11-time world champ across eight weight divisions and I’m going into this fight very confident I can do the job in America.

“I have a great team around me and I want to beat all the top welterweights in the world and then maybe fight someone like Canelo Alvarez in a super fight in Las Vegas!”