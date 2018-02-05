Roy Jones Jr. poised for last fight

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. makes his final walk to the ring on Thursday night at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on UFC FIGHT PASS, the UFC’s digital streaming service. The 49-year-old Jones (65-9, 47 KOs) will face Scott Sigmon (30-11-1, 16 KOs) in the cruiserweight main event. The card features both boxing and MMA bouts and is presented by Jones’s own organization, Square Ring Promotions.

Roy Jones Jr: “Ya’ll musta forgot I always said that my final fight would be in my hometown of Pensacola. I meant it then, and I mean it now. This is where it all began for me, this will be my 75th professional fight, and it will be my last one. I have been friends with Dana White for years and am so excited for UFC FIGHT PASS to be streaming this event.”