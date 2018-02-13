Horn: Liam Paro will be the key to victory

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will have unbeaten Liam Paro as his chief sparring partner for his April 14 bout against Terrence Crawford at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Liam’s a really slick boxer, very clever,” Horn told Grantlee Kieza. “He’s an awkward southpaw and Crawford fights a lot from a southpaw stance so I’m preparing against both left-handed and right-handed fighters.” Paro (12-0, 8 KOs) also helped Horn prepare for last July’s fight with Manny Pacquiao.