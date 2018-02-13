Warren hooks up with IMG for global TV

Hall of Fame Boxing Promoter Frank Warren has announced that global sports giant IMG have been appointed as his exclusive global distribution partner for future boxing events. The deal will see the sports media heavyweight exclusively representing Frank Warren’s broadcast rights in all territories except the UK and North America.

Warren, via his deal to promote regular boxing on BT Sport in the UK, boasts a stable of World Class fighters that includes Billy Joe Saunders, Carl Frampton MBE, Terry Flanagan, Zolani Tete, Liam Smith, Lee Selby and Josh Warrington; as well as some of the most exciting emerging stars in world boxing, including Anthony Yarde, Zelfa Barrett, Nicola Adams OBE and Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois.

Frank Warren said: “I’m delighted to have IMG represent my promotions for global distribution opportunities.

“They are the biggest name in the business. The events, and the boxers featured on them, can look forward to reaching a global audience that will only help to further raise the profile of UK boxing and some of its biggest stars.

“As part of the deal, I am excited about future opportunities that will be to the benefit of the sport as a whole and in particular, the boxers I represent.