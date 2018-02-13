February 13, 2018

Dominican Prospect Almonte Fights Feb 24

By Robert Coster

Boxing is back in Santiago, Dominican Republic. On February 24th, Cruz and Rodriguez Boxing Promotion are presenting an interesting 12 bout card at the Nanni Marrero Coliseum. The main event has hot Dominican prospect Junior Almonte (7-0, 5 KOs) facing countryman Rafael Rodriguez (11-1, 7 KOs) for the WBC bantamweight Fecarbox title.

Photo: Francisco Aybar

The very popular 23-year-old Almonte was an amateur standout (over 400 fights) with victories over three Olympians. The lanky boxer-puncher, standing 5’9″, is definitely one to be followed.

Says his New York-based manager Frank Aybar, “Junior has the height to fight two or three divisions above his present weight. He’s got skills, he’s got power. This young man is going places.”

On the same card, Dominican jr lightweight Champion Juan Orbin Medina (15-1,7 KOs) defends his title against hard punching Juan Alberto Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs).

A slew of prospects are seeing action on the card among which includes US-based Ecuadorian Olympian Luis Perozo (9-0, 4 KOs).

