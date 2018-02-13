Wilder giving Parker tips to beat Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has received advice from WBC champion Deontay Wilder on how to defeat IBF, WBA champion Anthony Joshua when they clash on March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. “The things I’m telling you now I’ve told him before, because we talk,” Wilder told NewsHub. “He is going to have to continue to punch while he moves and keep his head moving. If he can do that, he will see openings and see some of the weakness Joshua has.

“Just because a person looks more muscular and looks like they have it all down pat doesn’t mean they are going to destroy everybody. I tell people that I would rather be the part then look the part, looking the part isn’t going to get me nowhere. I’ve seen many people look the part but when it’s time to perform in a place where it really matters, they can’t pull the trigger.

“I think Parker is good at where he is to be a little bit slender, not having too much muscle because when you start bulling too much muscle mass your flexibility starts to decrease.”