Hollywood Fight Nights regresa el 10 de diciembre 360 Promotions de Tom Loeffler regresa con su serie Hollywood Fight Nights el viernes 10 de diciembre en el Quiet Cannon ubicado en el Montebello Country Club. La alineación incluye al invicto peso ligero junior Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona (8-0, 2 KOs), el peso crucero Marco Deckmann (6-1, 5 KOs), el peso ligero junior Eric Mondragon, (4-0-1, 2 KOs) y el peso ligero Rubén ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2 KOs) en combates separados. Los oponentes son TBA. Andrade: voy a hacer una declaración Benavidez-Lemieux en proceso?

