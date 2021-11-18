Benavidez-Lemieux en proceso? Con la decisión de Canelo de pelear su próxima pelea en peso crucero, el súper clasificado # 1 David Benavidez ha obtenido la aprobación para pelear por el campeonato interino de peso súper mediano del WBC. David Lemieux es el número 2 en el ranking. Hollywood Fight Nights regresa el 10 de diciembre Zurdo sorprendió a Bivol rechazando oferta

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

