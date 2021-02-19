Hogan nose injury threatens Tszyu fight By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) has reportedly suffered a nose injury in training that may jeopardize his March 31 bout against WBO #2,IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 12 KOs). Hogan confirmed a “little bit of a nose injury” to the Daily Telegraph. The promoter told foxsports.com.au they are awaiting an update from Hogan and his team before making a final decision. The Hogan-Tszyu winner is in line for a shot against newly crowned WBO super-welterweight champion Brian Castano. Berchelt-Valdez Final Press Conference

