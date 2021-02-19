Former world title challenger Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) will take on unbeaten Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver International super lightweight title in the new co-main event to Ortiz Jr. vs Hooker on March 20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

“This co-main is a Golden Boy special — two guys who can crack, don’t take a step backwards and are always going for the knockout,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “With both guys having been off for more than a year due to Covid-19, each is hungry for a win and to position themselves in the mix at the top of the super lightweight division.”

Highly touted heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov was originally slated to return in the co-main event, but he will now return in April against a very big challenge. Details for Makhmudov’s return will be announced in the coming weeks.