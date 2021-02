Avanesyan, Kelly make weight David Avanesyan 146.5 vs. Josh Kelly 146

(European welterweight title) Florian Marku 146.5 vs. Rylan Charlton 144.4

Robbie Davies Jr 138.25 vs. Gabriel Valenzuela 138.5

Johnny Fisher 16st 238 vs. Matt Gordon 242

Jordan Gill 125.3 vs. Cesar Juarez 125.25 Venue: SSE Arena in London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Broner, Santiago make weight* New Ortiz-Hooker co-feature

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.