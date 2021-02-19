Broner, Santiago make weight* Adrien Broner 146 vs. Jovanie Santiago 145.25

Dominic Breazeale 261 vs. Otto Wallin 240

Robert Easter Jr. 139.75 vs. Ryan Martin 139.5 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime *Broner-Santiago, previously announced as a super lightweight fight, was changed yesterday to the welterweight limit following a mutual decision from both fighters. New Ortiz-Hooker co-feature

