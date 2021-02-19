Adrien Broner 146 vs. Jovanie Santiago 145.25
Dominic Breazeale 261 vs. Otto Wallin 240
Robert Easter Jr. 139.75 vs. Ryan Martin 139.5
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
*Broner-Santiago, previously announced as a super lightweight fight, was changed yesterday to the welterweight limit following a mutual decision from both fighters.
I just hope the entire card is good which on paper looks pretty darn good…
By the way, if Broner wins, who should he fight next so fans can take him a little bit more serious.