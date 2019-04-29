Unbeaten middleweight prospect Ramadan Hiseni (12-0, 4 KOs) of Zurich, Switzerland, won the WBC Youth belt, his first professional title, with a ten round unanimous decision over Christian Schembri (15-6, 6 KOs) of Malta on Sunday. It was a dominant performance by Ramadan, who rocked the game Schembri several times in the fight. The official scores were 99-91 twice and 99-90. Ramadan trained with Jeff Mayweather at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas for this fight. He could return again this summer to prepare for his next fight which is to be a step up in opposition.