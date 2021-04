Herring-Frampton make weight Jamel Herring 129.4 vs. Carl Frampton 129.9

(WBO junior lightweight title) Zhankosh Turarov 140 vs. Tyrone McKenna 139.6

Keyshawn Davis 138.2 vs. Richman Ashelley 136

Donnie Nietes 114.9 vs. Pablo Carrillo 114.6

Tursynbay Kulakhmet 153.9 vs. Heber Rondon 153.7

Faizan Anwar 148.1 vs. Evgenii Vazem 146.8

Fahad Al Bloushi 130 vs. Suraj 129.6 Venue: Caesars Palace Dubai

Promoter: Top Rank/MTK Global

TV: ESPN+

