Heavyweight twinbill in Berlin announced

European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (17-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against Miljan Rovcanin (18-1, 12 KOs) on April 21 at the chic Estrel Hotel in Berlin, in largest hotel in Germany. Also on the card, WBO #5 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (20-0, 13 KOs) is defending his WBO Inter-Continental belt against KO artist Senad Gashi (16-0, 16 KOs). All four fighters were in attendance at the kick-off press conference.



Agit Kabayel: “Rovcanin is a rather unknown quantity, but I take every opponent seriously. No one in sports wants to be second best. I don’t and I will defend my European title and then you can wait for the big world title chance!”

Miljan Rovcanin: “My last opponent in Germany (Alexander Dimitrenko) also didn’t know about me, and then he met me. For me, I won that fight – as I did all my professional fights and all my amateur fights!”

Tom Schwarz: “When I hear these comments by Senad Gashi, it already starts to get my blood boiling. He can say what he wants, but I’ll use my skills and show him what it feels like to lose!”

Senad Gashi: “I could quickly end this fight, but I’m going to make Tom Schwarz bite the dust in the 12th round! I’m getting married next week and Tom will not spoil my honeymoon!”