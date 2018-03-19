Argentinean Lomachenko victorious

This past Saturday, two-time Olympian Alberto “The Argentinean Lomachenko” Melian, fought for and won his first professional title in only his second professional fight. Fighting at the Club Social y Deportivo Comercio in his hometown of Villa Dolores, Cordoba, Argentina, Melian (2-0, 2 KOs) captured the Argentine super bantamweight championship with an eighth-round TKO over countryman Julian Aristule (32-9, 16 KOs). Melian was down for the first time in his young career in the first round, but came back to floor Aristule in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds before his corner threw the towel at 0:15 of the eighth.

The victory was a history-making first for respected Argentina (FAB), as no fighter had ever taken one of their titles in just his second fight as a professional.

“Alberto was sensational in going eight rounds for the first time,” said his promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz. “After a flash knockdown in the first, he took over and showed excellent stamina while pounding his opponent the entire fight. He will be back on May 26 and I will have a big announcement coming soon.”