Dutchover still unbeaten

Unbeaten junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (8-0, 5 KOs) delivered an impressive performance in his main event debut Saturday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, California. Dutchover, 20, thoroughly outboxed and outmaneuvered Ricardo Lopez (7-2-2, 6 KOs) to the tune of a one-sided unanimous decision win (scores: 59-55 all around).

Heavyweight Scott Alexander (14-2-2, 8 KOs) earned a fourth round TKO victory over Pedro Rodriguez (22-4, 18 KOs) in the co-feature. At the conclusion of the fourth, Rodriguez informed the ringside physician that he had sustained an injury to his right hand and was unable to continue. The injury resulted in Alexander winning by TKO.

Junior welterweight Luis Zarazua (8-0-1, 4 KOs) used a steady body attack to win by lopsided unanimous decision over Edgar Ivan Garcia (5-16-1, 1 KO). Scores: 60-53 twice, 59-54.

Super welterweight Anthony Franco (2-0) took a four round majority decision Derrik Clayton (1-2, 1 KO) Scores were 39-37 twice, 38-38.