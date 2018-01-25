HBO Boxing After Dark Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

The final press conference was held Thursday afternoon at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel for this weekends HBO Boxing After Dark as WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine world champion Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) of Venezuela, Argentina’s Lucas “La Máquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs), undefeated welterweight Tewa Kiram (38-0. 28 KOs) of Thailand, and lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) of San Diego by way of Cebu, Philippines were on hand.. The card will take place this Saturday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Vice President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez opened up the press conference.

“We’re excited about this fight taking place at the Forum. When we made Linares-Gesta I knew this would be a dangerous fight. Jorge wants to fight the best in the world but he has to get pass Gesta,” Eric Gomez said “What can I say many don’t know Tewa Kiram bit he can hold his ground. Lucas is a guy who tries to knock you out. This will be a good fight,” Gomez added

Matthysse and Kiram will square off for the vacant WBA welterweight title scheduled for 12 rounds.

Here is what they had to say.

“I’m happy to be fighting for a world title vs Kiram. I had a good camp and this will be a good fight. I will see you all Saturday,” Lucas Matthysse stated.

“Thank you all. This Saturday you will see a great fight vs Lucas Matthysse. I will bring back the title to Thailand. Thank You,” Tewa Kiram stated.

Linares and Gesta will be a scheduled 12 round championship fight.

“I’m ready, I’m here, I’m excited for this fight. I had a good preparation for this fight. I’m ready,” Jorge Linares commented.

“Jorge wants to face the best so do I. This camp everything went smooth. I’m ready this is my second shot at a title. I’m hungry and this Saturday I will show why I’ll be the next world champion,” Gesta stated.

