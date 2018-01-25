Weights from New York

The entire card for Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 29 weighed in today at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Huntington Station on Long Island. All ten fighters looked fit and ready to go, ahead of tomorrow’s stellar night of fights. The five bouts will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on Star Boxing’s Facebook page.

Anthony “Showtime” Karperis 142.6 vs. Nelson Lara 144.8

Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James 151.6 vs. Alex Dejesus 151.6

Shaun Kennedy 180.2 vs. Darius Flowers 183.2

Wendy Toussaint 154.6 vs. Saadiq Muhammad 155

Michael Stoute 124.6 vs. Sequan Felton 125.2