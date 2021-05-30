El invicto campeón de peso ligero del WBC, Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) logro obtener una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el ex campeon mundial de tres divisiones Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) en el Michelob Ultra Arena en el Mandalay Bay en Las Vegas. El veloz Haney se mantuvo firme pero aún superó a Linares durante gran parte de la pelea. Linares llegó tarde con fuerza e hizo que Haney se tambaleara, pero estaba demasiado atrás. Las puntuaciones fueron 116-112, 116-112, 115-113
