February 14, 2018

Guerrero, Hunter named as FOX analysts

Today, FOX Sports announced that former multiple-division world champion Robert Guerrero and longtime boxing trainer Virgil Hunter join the broadcast team as analysts for the Premier Boxing Champions: Ortiz vs. Alexander February 17 FOX telecast from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. Guerrero and Hunter team with blow-by-blow announcer Sean Grande calling the fights. Kate Abdo hosts the broadcast. On FOX Deportes, Ernesto Amador joins blow-by-blow announcer Jaime Motta to call the action in Spanish.

The main event features a 12-round matchup between former welterweight world champions “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) and Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-4, 14 KOs). In the co-main event, unbeaten contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (16-0, 10 KOs) faces Rogelio “Porky” Medina (38-8, 32 KOs) in a 12-round 168-pound world title eliminator. In addition, 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Jorge Rojas (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round matchup.

