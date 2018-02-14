February 14, 2018

Beltran-Moses final presser pics

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBO #1 rated lightweight contender Ray Beltran (34-7-1, 21 KOs) and #2 rated Paulus Moses (39-3, 24 KOs) face off at the final press conference for their ESPN-televised WBO world title clash on Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Also on hand were world rated welterweights Egidijus “The Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (18-0, 15 Kos) and former WBA champion David “Ava” Avanesyan (23-2-1, 11 KOs), who meet in the co-feature, along with 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (4-0, 2 KOs) and two-time world heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings (21-2, 12 KOs).


Benavidez and Gavril ready to do it again
Guerrero, Hunter named as FOX analysts
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.