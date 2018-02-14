Beltran-Moses final presser pics

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBO #1 rated lightweight contender Ray Beltran (34-7-1, 21 KOs) and #2 rated Paulus Moses (39-3, 24 KOs) face off at the final press conference for their ESPN-televised WBO world title clash on Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.



Also on hand were world rated welterweights Egidijus “The Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (18-0, 15 Kos) and former WBA champion David “Ava” Avanesyan (23-2-1, 11 KOs), who meet in the co-feature, along with 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (4-0, 2 KOs) and two-time world heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings (21-2, 12 KOs).



