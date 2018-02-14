Benavidez and Gavril ready to do it again

Showtime Sports released a video feature recapping the first fight between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril ahead of their WBC super middleweight world championship rematch this Saturday, February 17 live on Showtime from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.



Narrated by Showtime Championship Boxing host Brian Custer, the recap details Benavidez’s split decision victory over Gavril, which made him the youngest super middleweight champion ever. Their first meeting, which took place Sept. 8 on SHOWTIME in Las Vegas, was a nominee for 2017 “Fight of the Year.”