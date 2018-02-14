WBC celebrates 55th Anniversary

Congratulations to the World Boxing Council, which is celebrating 55 years of service since its foundation. The original WBC ceremony took place at Mexico City’s Prado Alffer Hotel on February 14, 1963. Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos, who was also a great boxing fan, entrusted this meeting to Mexico City Boxing Commissioner Luis Spota. He along with Commissioner Ramon G. Velazquez and Secretary Rafael Barradas Osorio organized the event, gathering official representatives of eleven nations. The historic meeting was attended boxing greats such as publisher Nat Fleischer, promoters George Parnassus and Aileen Eaton, New York Commissioner Melvyn Krulewitch and other distinguished guests. At 13:00 pm, it was announced that the first World Boxing Council President was Luis Spota Saavedra. He was followed by Justiniano Montano, Ramon G. Velazquez, Jose Sulaiman Chagnon and current leader Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar.