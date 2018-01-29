Gradinar-Gerula collide March 24

Rising female star, Elena Gradinar of Saint Petersburg, Russia, will compete for the first championship belt of her professional career when she takes on former world champion Olivia “The Predator” Gerula for the IBF Intercontinental Featherweight Championship.

The 10-round Gradinar vs. Gerula battle will take place on Saturday, March 24, at the Energia Sport Hall in Narva, Estonia.

The undefeated 27-year-old Gradinar (8-0, 2 KOs) went 73-8 as an amateur, winning numerous national and international amateur tournaments. Gradinar has also attained the designation of Sport Master of Russia.

A well-respected and accomplished professional, Gerula, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is the former WBC World Female Super Featherweight Champion and made two successful defenses. She has also held the well-respected WIBA World Championship.

“I am very glad to fight for IBF Intercontinental belt against former WBC World Champion Olivia Gerula,” said Gradinar. “We will bring for boxing fans a dramatic and exiting clash between us. I am very proud that I will represent my country Russia and I hope that IBF Intercontinental belt will find residence in the glorious Russian city of St. Petersburg!”

“I am very excited about what’s to come. I look forward to visiting Estonia and soaking up some of its culture while proudly representing Canada,” said Olivia Gerula. “I know Elena has an impressive amateur record and an undefeated professional record, but I don’t believe she has ever been in the ring with a fighter of my quality and experience, so I expect to shake things up.”

Gerula’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita, along with Russian-based Alexander Nevskiy Promotion Group, says the Gerula fight will prove a lot about Gradinar’s transition to the professional ranks.

“This will be the toughest test of Elena’s young career,” said Salita. “Olivia Gerula has fought and beaten many top-level female fighters in the division. I am looking forward to a great fight and, with a victory, the continued development of our future world champion.”