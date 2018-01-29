Vences poised for showdown with De Leon

On March 10th, right before Oscar Valdez takes on Scott Quigg, WBC Continentals Americas Super Featherweight champion Andy Vences (20-0, 12 KOs) of San Jose, CA, will take on his toughest test to date as he faces three-time consecutive golden gloves champion, Erick De Leon (17-0, 10 KOs) at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on a card televised by ESPN and promoted by Top Rank Inc.

Here is what Vences had to say:

What do you know about your opponent?

I’ve known Erick De Leon for a very long time…Since his amateur career. He has a great amateur pedigree, he is undefeated, aggressive, strong and the best fighter I will be facing March 10th in my professional career.

What does it feel like to defend your title on ESPN?

To defend my title on ESPN it feels great I feel this is where I belong. I have envisioned this moment a long time ago. I have worked extremely hard and I’m ready to show everybody why I am a different fighter than Erick de Leon and that I am on a whole another level.

How are you training for this fight?

For this fight, I’m continuing to do things the same. Which means following the game plan my trainer Angel Cordon has come up with a gameplan as well as following Victor Conte’s SNAC program that has been developed for specifically for me. I am working closely with a track coach named Remi Korchemni and doing things smarter and harder. I have been sparring the best southpaws I can get ahold of and perfecting my technique. Come March 10th I’ll be more than ready.