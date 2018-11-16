Boxeo Telemundo Ford in association with Experience Kissimmee Tourism Council kicks off their Fall series tonight. The main event features WBA #4, WBO #5, IBF #9 flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (21-2-1, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico vs two-time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-5-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and the WBO/NABO flyweight title. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida with Felix “Tuto” Zabala’s All Star Boxing promoting.



Gonzalez has rebuilt his career on the Telemundo network this year and is on the heels of a world title fight. He knows that he cannot overlook Alejo who himself wants get back into serious world title contention.

The Puerto Rico vs. Mexico boxing rivalry has for years delivered some of boxing’s most memorable fights. The mindset of both fighters entering tonight´s fight indicates that another exciting fight could be added to the history of the longtime rivalry.

What are your thoughts on your opponent Alejo?

He is a very good fighter with a lot of experience. He has fought for a world title twice already. He definitely has my respect and I have prepared accordingly.

Do feel the fact that he is moving up a weight class tilts an advantage to your favor?

In this case, I would say no. He is a tall fighter even for this weight class and he is strong. In my mind, I don’t see any advantages for me there.

What do you feel you can take advantage of having seen him fight?

I saw some mistakes he made in his world title challenge vs my countryman Angel “Tito” Acosta, My team has studied those mistakes and we worked on taking advantage of them in training camp.

This will be your third consecutive fight in Kissimmee. How has been your reception to the local public there?

Kissimmee is like a second home to me now. There are many of my fellow Puerto Ricans who live there and they will be there to support me tonight.

How has your public profile changed since your appearances on Telemundo?

I can honestly say it’s been an honor and priviledge for me to be on such a major platform. I feel like I am getting world wide exposure and I am very thankful to Telemundo for this.

How has your focus been since you are now so close to a world title opportunity?

I have put in a lot of work and sacrifice to get to this point. I am happy but I know that there is still work to be done. There are big opportunities in the future but I must continue to work hard to get to them.

What kind of fight should the public expect tonight?

This fight is going to be action packed. I can tell you that I am in excellent condition and will fight an intelligent but entertaining fight.

The co-feature of the night sees the return of Christian “Macho Time” Camacho (7-1 1 KO) son of the legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho. He squares off against Mexico City’s Issac Cerda (6-2 1 KO) in a 6 round featherweight bout

“Bomba” Gonzalez vs “Pinky” Alejo airs live on Telemundo November 16th at 11:35 EST/ Check local listings.

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.

