By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) and undefeated contender Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) wrapped up their 2 city press tour Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles for their upcoming fight. Golovkin and Rolls square off June 8 at New York’s Madison Square Garden live on DAZN. Here is what they had to say:

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin: “I’m happy to be back. I’m happy to be fighting on DAZN. This is a big platform. I respect Steve and his team and I’m honored to be fighting him. Steve is ready for a good quality fight. I’m back June 8th at the Mecca of Boxing. Watch it on DAZN.”

Steve Rolls: “I know a lot of you re unfamiliar with me. I know there’s a lot of questions about Golovkin’s opponent. I’m somebody that works very hard to be here. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. I know what I’m capable of. This will be a much better fight than everyone is expecting, I have much respect for Golovkin and I look forward to June 8th.”