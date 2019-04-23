Undefeated featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (15-0, 5 KOs) will face once-beaten top-15 ranked contender Luis Alberto Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs) in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, May 10 from Omega Products International in Corona, California.

In the co-feature, fast-rising lightweight Michael Dutchover (12-0, 9 KOs) will take on fellow undefeated prospect Ramon Mascarena Jr. (10-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round contest. In the opening bout of the tripleheader, undefeated bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) battles Brandon Leon Benitez (14-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.